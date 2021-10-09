“It’s unfair and absurd for businesses to raise prices if the Biden administration raises corporate taxes.”
This illogical statement (paraphrased) was made by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in defense of an equally illogical statement by the Manchurian Moron claiming his $3.5 trillion spending program will cost us zero dollars. Then, Nancy Pelosi and her ilk chanted in unison, “This is a zero-dollar bill because it’s going to be paid for with taxes on the wealthiest corporations and the wealthiest individuals.”
How ignorant do these clowns think we are? Or are they really that ill-advised themselves? This is what we get when the people representing us have never had a real job. They are taking a page right out of the Hugo Chavez playbook for the fall of Venezuela.
Fresh out of school in 2001, Psaki became a mouthpiece for several Democrats, including Tom Harkin, Tom Vilsack, John Kerry, Joseph Crowley and Barack Obama. (Crowley, incidentally, has the dubious distinction of losing his seat to one “Sandy” AO Cortez.) This also qualified Psaki to be called a “political commentator” for CNN during the Trump presidency. I prefer the term “socialist shill” myself.
Psaki’s husband, Greg Mecher, also chose a career in politics, mostly as a chief of staff (flakey) to various Congressmen. The couple lives in Arlington, Va., in 4,500-square-foot home they purchased for $1.638 million — on career politicians’ salaries.
Biden, on the public doll, or from benefits of having been on the dole, for more than 50 years, has managed to amass a wealth of about $9 million on paper. I suspect it to be much greater as this does not include any possible financial shenanigans procured by his son, Hunter, a matter of which the FBI doesn’t seem interested in investigating.
Imagine if Hunter’s laptops had belonged to any Trump instead — the world would have ended as we know it. Pelosi would have demanded all Trump heads on a stick.
But I digress.
While Biden is yammering that tired, old Democrat axiom of “making the rich pay their fair share of the taxes” bull, there is a report surfacing that Biden didn’t pay about $500,000 in taxes in 2017. This information will no doubt be buried deeper than Hunter’s laptops.
According to both the Heritage Foundation and the Tax Foundation, the top 10% of wage earners pay 71% of the federal taxes. Yet, every year politicians blather this fallacious cliché, and millions believe it, without actually bothering to look for the truth. Then politicians create lies like the one emanating from Biden’s lips now that spending trillions of dollars won’t cost anyone making less than $400.000.
Folks, in general, those people making over $400,000 per year also own most of the businesses. If taxed more, they are going to charge more for whatever it is they are selling and we are buying. It’s simple economics. Don’t fall for it again.
The United States shelled out $1.9 trillion for China bug relief in March. Ever consider how much money a trillion dollars represents? If you spent $3.5 million every single day, it would take you nearly 790 YEARS to spend a trillion dollars. Yet, politicians want to spend another $3.5 trillion — their appetite for our money is insatiable.
The government perceives the American populace as an endless supply of coinage. The more they collect from us, the more they spend on what they want, and in many cases, the more they can siphon off for themselves. On Al Gore’s internet device, look up the money they waste — it will make you sick.
Think of everything taxed now. Actually, it would be easier to think of what is not taxed. Yet, on average 44% of American citizens pay no federal tax, according to the Tax Policy Center. I’m not sure at how they arrived at that number, but you can bet it did not include any of the costs for the millions of illegal immigrants crashing across our border, courtesy of one Manchurian Moron. Increasingly, we are becoming a society that those that work are taxed heavily to pay for those that won’t work.
At the time of this writing, Congress is doing what they do best — arguing and getting absolutely nothing done for the benefit of the American people. Whatever they finally arrive at with the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, the $3.5 trillion spending bill, budget reconciliation process, the debt ceiling, or Biden’s “Build Back Better” Bomb, keep in mind the following:
• Included in the bill is a provision for requiring banks to report any of our financial transactions above $600, as if it’s their business, and;
• After decades of providing tax incentives for people to put money into a retirement account, now that they are retiring, there will be some sort of provision in the bill for the money to be distributed … and taxed more.
Our march into socialism continues.
