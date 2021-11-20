Brazenly, President Biden recently attended Veterans Day services at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. That tomb is arguably the most hallowed ground in this country.
Situated in Arlington National Cemetery, it contains bodies of soldiers, Medal of Honor recipients known only to God, from three wars. The tomb has been guarded 24/7/365 for 84 years, mostly by select soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Regiment.
If you’ve never seen or read the tomb’s history, it’s remarkable; a reverent source of American patriotic pride. I’ve visited the tomb and for this reason, was disturbed Biden presided over the “Laying of the Wreath.”
What does the figurehead of a cabal of zealots working to destroy this country have to do with American patriotism and pride? What those that died for, buried there, and guarded zealously by their brethren, Biden’s conspirators are now attempting to destroy.
Considering what the Brandon administration has done to degrade this country in less than a year, it’s mind-boggling — if not criminal. What mainstream media ignores is malfeasance not seen since the Clinton Crime Spree, and incompetence not seen since the Carter Mis-administration.
Because the media won’t, it’s important to keep track of what Biden voters and Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers are sticking their heads in the sand over. They seem oblivious to situations that are ruining this country, on track to become the next Venezuela.
Recall if you will:
The open southern border scheme — record numbers of illegal immigrants pouring in, bringing deadly drugs, disease, and human misery of heartbreaking proportions. Deviously, illegals are trafficked during the dark of night to all parts of the country. (Amusingly, Florida Gov. DeSantis announced illegals flown to Florida will be bussed to Delaware.)
Absurd COVID mandates, dictating people put something in their bodies to “protect” others is now being fought in court, as it should be. Outrageously, the people on the original front lines of the COVID outbreak are now being threatened with their careers if they do not submissively comply. Are illegals being vaxed, Mr. Biden voter?
Inflation is up 6.2%, the largest increase since 1990. Your Thanksgiving dinner will cost about 12% more this year than last — 20% if eating beef. Heating bills are predicted to increase up to 50% this winter. Biden’s cabal blames everything but their asinine policies. Obviously, the buck doesn’t stop at Biden’s desk.
While inflation diminishes our standard of living, Biden and his ilk are spending money in a way that would make Imelda Marcos blush, shoving mammoth tax and spend policies at us. Where is that money going to come from? Printing dollars is not the answer.
Like junkies, America is dependent on oil imports again, after having weened ourselves away under the Mean-Tweets-Trump administration. OPEC despises and laughs at Biden. Gas prices are up 60% from a year ago, or about $1.20 per gallon. Diesel fuel is up 57% from last year, or $1.35 per gallon more. We buy 2 million gallons per year — do the math.
The Biden cabal, including Illinois Gov. “Toilets” Pritzker, recently participated in Global Climate Initiatives to subsidize more useless wind farms and other shams that will further pollute the earth, costing taxpayers trillions. Other than comparing private jets, is there an honorable reason for a state governor to be at a world conference on “global” climate initiatives?
The ports are still backed up; shelves are emptying. Parts to repair machinery are backlogged for weeks. Car, truck, farm, and construction implement dealer lots — equipment that makes America run — sit near empty.
Freshly coming off Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, China’s navy has now surpassed ours and Russia is lining troops along Ukraine’s border. They know Biden will do nothing about it as he is “busy” tracking down all those white supremacists destroying our country.
Biden recently participated in a Zoom meeting with “old friend” Chinese President Xi Jinping. It’s being reported transcripts to the conversation might not match that which was announced by the Brandon administration. What’s known is that Biden did not hold China responsible for human rights, Taiwan or the China bug pandemic. Instead, Biden wanted to discuss climate agendas — which China will ignore.
While Biden mumbled his Veterans Day speech, son Hunter was readying his artwork sale at the Manhattan art show. This is where influence peddling, er … “art” was predicted to fetch up to a half-million dollars each. The sale was ultimately delayed until spring so lawyers could find more “donors,” but Hunter did manage to “sell” five paintings, raking in $375,000. Nothing to see here, folks, just move along.
To paraphrase Emerald Robinson, America has become a post-constitutional society. The government has no legal boundaries. Politicians recognize no limit to their whims. They do not pretend to be public servants anymore. They consider themselves to be rulers.
What are we going to do about it?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.