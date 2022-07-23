deadandco

Most reading this have probably never been to a Grateful Dead concert. I have four times and would like to share my “Long Strange Trip.”

Theoretically, I’ve never been to an official Dead concert. The Grateful Dead ceased touring under that name when founder Jerry Garcia died in 1995. (People say I look like Garcia.)

“Uncle John’s Band” — I wasn’t a fan of the Dead in 1995, acquiring a taste for their music much later. Their recordings were lethargic for my tastes. This is ironic, as those that don’t know Dead music have an image of a loud, hard driving rock and roll outfit; not the case on their recordings. They do pick it up in a live show though.

