If you’ve been reading this column, you probably figured out I’ve been chillin’ in Arizona this winter. I’m not quite a resident yet, but Illinois Gov. Pritzker often gives me reasons to consider it.
Last week, Arizona Gov. Ducey removed face diaper mandates in Arizona for all counties and municipalities. He didn’t use the term “face diaper,” — that was me cheaply editorializing. He did so in order to open the state back up for normal business. It took three pages to state what was just said in a sentence.
To cover his backside, as politicians are wont to do, Ducey stated mask wearing is encouraged. This way, I still have to argue with the young lady ferociously guarding the door of any restaurant, while the manager hides in back.
I applaud Ducey for lifting these mandates. Obviously, he’s Republican, otherwise he’d still be clutching dearly to the control power-trip that Michigan’s Chief Loon, Gretchen Whitmer and her chief hench-woman, Dana Nessel zealously cling. California’s Gov. Newsome was enjoying his power-trip similarly, right up until the people of California decided to vote on throwing him out on his keaster. Whitmer and Newsome, along with New York’s Cuomo, are the poster children for the “do as I say, not as I do” set.
I suspect Ducey’s edict was more of a result of watching what has happened in Texas and Florida than the state of Arizona. Ducey seems to be a descent governor, but pales when compared to governors like Florida’s DeSantis and Abbott of Texas.
Neither DeSantis or Abbott became incapacitated with the hysteria that came with the onset of China’s bug. Both governed unwaveringly despite the scare tactics emitted by the likes of Dr. Fauci and the Swamp. (That might be a good name for a heavy metal band.) They led their respective states thoughtfully instead of following the hype, allowing constituents proper leeway to safely lead their own lives.
It was a month ago when Texas governor Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate, which set off panic with the media, liberals, and politicians (shouldn’t that all be one word now — medlibpoli?). At the time, “Picture Book” Biden’s handlers shoved a piece of paper in front of our Manchurian president in which Biden accused Abbott of “Neanderthal thinking.” This from a man who is unable to put two coherent sentences together.
White House secretary Jen Psaki accused Abbott of ignoring the science, “…of which the entire country has paid a price!” Evidently, that meant we are supposed to be in total obedience and submission to the ever-shifting rantings of Fauci, who may have financial interests in the vaccine.
CNN labeled the decision “head-scratching.” CNN’s Chris Cillizza mentioned the “anti-science” issue, stating “Abbott’s edict could result in another China virus surge.” In case you’re keeping score at home, being called “anti-science,” in liberal-speak, is becoming the equivalent to being called a racist.
Speaking of CNN, they stuck a mic in front of anyone that wanted to bemoan Abbott’s decision. They thought this might make for better ratings, something they are in dire need of now that Trump is out of the White House. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer gave his best deer-in-headlights stare as a Biden lackey cried, … “it’s a mistake to lift these mandates. Masks are saving a lot of lives.”
Oh, but there’s more.
The politicians’ take — Beto “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15…” O’Rourke cried the decision was a “death warrant for Texans.” California’s Newsome chimed in the decision “was absolutely reckless.” Austin Texas Mayor Steve Adler stated that “removing the mandate is not being guided by science.”
Then there was social media — Jason Easley of Politicus USA shrieked “Abbot lifted the mask mandate so all Texans could get COVID.” Likewise, Twitter was all atwitter with howls of “Texas having a mass casualty event daily” and another that Abbott, and people who agree with him, are all “wingnuts.”
Hollywood then weighed in — In a “CBS This Morning” interview, heartthrob Matthew McConaughey stated he was “dumbfounded by the decision.” Loudmouth liberal George Takei called Abbot’s decision, “criminal, a racist death sentence. Chelsea Handler tweeted, “only a white man could figure out a way to become a worse person than Ted Cruz.” Notice the reference to “racist” by Takei and “white man” by Handler to drive home their points.
Even professional sports chimed in when San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich called Abbott’s decision “ignorant.” This from a man who coaches players to wrestle and sweat all over each other while running up and down a basketball court for 60 minutes, but wear a mask when they sit down.
Despite all the indignation and hand-wringing from the peanut gallery, Texas State Health Services has reported new China virus cases have declined 28% since the mask mandate was axed. New York, on the other hand, where the restrictions are more stringent, has surging virus numbers by 45% in the last week and Michigan is up 133%.
To put an end to this controversy, perhaps we should ask former president Donald Trump to do a public service announcement asking everyone to wear masks.
