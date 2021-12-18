Does it seem we’re being bombarded with more irksome commercials and less television programing? Does me.
It’s estimated people spend 450 hours per year watching advertisements on television. I reckon I’ve watched enough commercials to have wasted 1,125 days of my life — three years shot in the keaster when I should have been practicing my golf swing.
Nightly, I record Tucker Carlson’s program for later viewing. Our remote control allows fast-forwarding in 30-second intervals. I know FOX takes a minimum of 5 minutes in every Tucker commercial break — sometimes more. CBS does this with “60 Minutes,” too. By contrast, most shows “only” take 3-4 minutes.
Just as irritating, FOX hosts continually rush their guests along, evidently so they can jab us with yet more commercial breaks. I don’t know about CNN as, like most everybody else, I never watch it.
It’s not just the number of commercials, there is the matter of repetition and/or lack of intelligent content that is so annoying. For example:
Who is more grating — yellow shirt guy with his ostrich, a talking English lizard, or that infernal brunette in a white apron — all selling insurance? Their marketing strategy seems to see who can be most obnoxious. Remember that vendor selling wet teddy-bears on a hotdog bun? That might have been a new low in advertising history. I once bought insurance from a salesman just to get him out of my apartment so I could watch the World Series.
It seems I see more of Tatiana Zappardino than I do my wife. She is the attractive gal in bright colorful dresses selling home mortgage services to veterans … every … single … day.
Hey, William Devane from that asset management company, I have a question. If gold and silver are so great, why are you selling it? Are you in a hurry to get rid of it before it tanks?
Ever hear of Michael Lindell? Bet you have. He’s the guy selling pillows. Now he’s venturing out to other products to inundate our airwaves three to four times per hour.
I went 64 years without ever hearing of Peyronie’s disease. Now, thanks to commercials running ad nauseam, not only do I know about bent carrots, but so do my daughters … and granddaughters. Really? Is nothing private?
Are there that many people not paying taxes to the IRS to justify all those commercials? Evidently, thousands of people are not paying taxes, then ultimately settling for peanuts, according to the advertisements. If that’s the case, I’m calling my accountant.
Joe Namath, for the love of God, please stop shaking your hands at us and retire from selling yet another Medicare product. If you need the money that badly, go back to selling pantyhose in a Jets jersey. At least it was titillating.
The average 30-second commercial on a national network for that English lizard is $115,000, plus production costs. Once was amusing, but by the time they got to their 458th repeat of him crying over a flat tire, it got old.
That same 30-second spot during the Academy Awards cost the advertisers 2.16 million smackers, plus productions costs. Who watches the Academy Awards anymore?
Then there’s the big daddy of them all — the Super Bowl. NBC wants 6 million bucks for 30 seconds of airtime for Super Bowl 2022. Last year CBS squeezed $5.5 million out of their customers, raking in $545 million in the process. Google and Amazon each coughed up $16.8 million for their 90-second commercials.
Everybody raves about Super Bowl commercials. Who doesn’t love those funny M&M candy spoofs or the awe-inspiring Budweiser Clydesdales commercials? The quality and humor of ads increase exponentially compared to the drivel we usually see on television.
I question the person making decisions for the half-time entertainment this year though, a rapper’s bonanza. That’s great news for younger folks, but methinks parents might be hitting the bathroom and refrigerator again. Watch for the flush numbers — that’s an actual statistic.
But, it really grinds my gears when I see one of our vendors advertising at a Super Bowl. One even hosted the half-time event. Why don’t they save that money and reduce the price of their product to the customer, I asked?
Researching the average number of minutes per one-hour programming produced varied results. The consensus is about 15-16 minutes of commercials for a prime-time one-hour show. That number is not up that dramatically from past years, believe it or not. That may indicate I might have been wrong in my original assessment! [Insert gasp here!]
There are, however, a greater number of commercials per intermission, as some advertisers shortened the duration of the ad so more can be broadcast during an intermission. My suspicious mind suspected something was amiss.
I’ll be back after this message from our sponsor.
