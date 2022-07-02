“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
No, that’s not me going off on a rant. That word salad is the opening line from the Declaration of Independence and was a giant middle finger to King George III of Britain, this weekend, 246 years ago. You can find the original DOI document in the National Archives in Washington D.C. … if actor Nicholos Cage didn’t steal it.
It took from July 2, 1776, until Aug. 2 of that year to become formalized and signed by 56 men to declare independence from Britain. It took almost another hundred years before the date became a federal holiday in 1870.
Of all the patriots signing the DOI, two would go on to become president, three to vice president, and 10 to Congress. There were 24 lawyers and 14 merchants: also ministers, scientists and land surveyors. A third of them served as military officers in the Revolutionary War, backing up their lion’s mouth with their sparrow’s backsides. Ironically, given that all the signers were declaring for their personal independence, several were also plantation owners with slave labor.
John Hancock’s signature was the boldest, although there is no truth, he wrote largely so King George could read it without reading spectacles.
The first version of the DOI, known as the Dunlap broadside, was printed by John Dunlap when he was commissioned to print the original hand-written manuscript.
Hancock, who was president of the 2nd Continental Congress, and Secretary Charles Thomson, both signed the original written version, but their signatures were then printed on Dunlap’s version. Once printed, the Dunlap version was sent out to be signed by the 56 members of the Continental Congress.
Once all signatures had been obtained, the DOI was sent to Mary Goddard who published the second edition of the DOI, called the Goddard broadside. This was the first copy to include all 56 signatures.
Ms. Goddard’s name appears on this broadside as the 57th signer — printed not signed. Her lack of official autograph does not dimmish the significance as she was considered an important journalist during the era. At the bottom of the document are the words, “Baltimore, in Maryland: Printed by Mary Katharine Goddard.”
Written on the back of the Goddard copy is the words, “Original Declaration of Independence dated 4th July 1776.” The person who did this is unknown to history.
New Jersey’s Richard Stockton signed the DOI, but would recant his support due to imprisonment at the hands of the British. While imprisoned, his personal property was stolen and house burned, destroying one of the finest libraries in the colonies at the time.
Perhaps the Colonies two greatest Revolutionary leaders, Thomas Jefferson, and John Adams, both signers of the DOI died on July 4, 1826, just five hours apart. President James Monroe, who also affixed his autograph on the document, died the same day, five years later.
Speaking of Jefferson, he believed a new Constitution should be written every 19 years. His reasoning, like always was sound. He believed one generation of men did not have the right from their graves to bind another.
The youngest signatory was Edward Rutledge, 26 years old at the time he endorsed the DOI. Ben Franklin, then 70, was the oldest.
Signer Thomas Lynch Jr, 30 at the time he signed it, was lost at sea on a trip to the West Indies three years later. Due to rarity, a Lynch autograph today sells for up to $250,000. Conversely, signer Charles Carroll would see the young country grow for another 57 years before passing.
All but eight of the signers were born in the Colonies. The foreign-born eight originated from four European countries — Britain, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Signer Francis Lewis, of New York, was born in what is now Cardiff Wales. As it happens, Wales is the birthplace of the Webber (2 b’s) name. Try as I might, I couldn’t connect our family to Mr. Lewis.
Ever heard of John Dickinson? He was a rockstar in Congress before the Revolutionary War, and his opinions were highly considered. He authored much of the language going through Congress for laying the foundation of the DOI. However, this Pennsylvanian was adamant the Colonies should reconciliate with Britain, not declare independence or engage in violence.
Sticking to principles, he refused to sign the DOI and gave up his seat in Congress. He understood refusal to sign would relegate him to the dustbins of history. Oddly, he then joined the Pennsylvania militia as a Brigadier General, leading 10,000 soldiers in the Revolutionary War.
Our Founding Fathers were truly a diverse bunch ultimately scattered randomly through history, but before doing so, they cobbled together the greatest nation in the history of the world.
Happy Independence Day, folks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.