Alan Webber
Courtesy of Alan Webber

While frowned upon, the U.S. Flag code states flying the American flag upside down is a signal of danger or distress. I can’t think of a better time than to declare our nation under distress. If you don’t understand that, you may not be paying attention.

Without a vote from a Republican, Democrats passed the Schumer-Manchin tax bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act. One should always be wary of anything with Schumer’s name on it. It only took a West Virginia pipeline bribe to Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., to get his name on it.

For starters, the name of the bill is an outright falsehood, doing nothing to reduce inflation. It does raise your taxes and increases the size of the IRS to go after us schmucks though. The bill allocates an additional $80 billion to the IRS, on top of the $12.6 billion they got last year.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

