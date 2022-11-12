Along with awful golf and Packers football, I’m hopelessly addicted to the “60 Minutes” program on CBS Sunday nights. All three give me heartburn.

I record “60M” every Sunday to watch over Monday morning coffee. They are decidedly left of where I sit on the political spectrum, but their human-interest stories are pleasant.

They began with a segment called “Angry in America.” Bill Whitaker, a “journalist” fond of stretching truth, opened with the line, “…America is in a very angry moment. Republicans attack Democrats and Democrats return fire.”

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com.

