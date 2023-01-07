In 1845, French historian, Alexis de Tocqueville stated, “All those who seek to destroy the liberties of a democratic nation ought to know that war is the surest and shortest means to accomplish it.”

Question: How do you get over five-hundred reprobates to stand and applaud in unison?

Answer: Stuff additional billions of taxpayer dollars into America’s voracious war, special interests,and money laundering machines.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

