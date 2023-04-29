Daily Journal Editorial Board

We missed an opportunity as a community. We really did. You can’t throw away the homeless problem like used coffee grounds — if you miss the trash container, you have a mess.

Fortitude Community Outreach threw a curveball on Monday to the Kankakee City Council’s Committee of the Whole by announcing it was abandoning its hope of building a homeless shelter on North Washington Avenue after chasing a carrot for eight months that was likely never there. The city was still deciding on whether to give Fortitude $100,000 toward its capital project.

