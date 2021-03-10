Tri-Point High School's prom is still pending the release of restrictions of the COVID-19 protocols. However, we as parents, would like to be prepared to do something for our kids.
This annual event has been planned by the parents of the junior class for the past 20 years and provides a safe, drug- and alcohol-free alternative for the students who want to stay out all night after prom. This party has games, food, music, and great prizes for the students who attend. This party is funded entirely by parents, interested individuals and businesses. Please consider supporting our students in this gala.
We are requesting a donation of cash or merchandise. Donations may be given to any of post-prom representatives listed below. Please feel free to contact the following parents with questions or if you need your donation picked up. Thank you for your anticipated contribution.
And thank you for your support to our kids to make this a memorable experience during their high school years.
Any questions can be directed to Audrey Donley at 815-383-2463, Allison English at 815-791-9330, Dana Morrison at 773-531-1954 or Amy Creek at 815-922-0933.
Post-prom committee
