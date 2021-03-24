We have seen over the years the people standing outside the DMV in the rain, snow, sleet, fog, heat — all the elements, we're there. I just used the new DMV. I was appalled and disgusted to find out those people are still standing out in the cold, rain, fog — it was all there the day I was there.
That should have been their primary objective to get these people inside. I suggest they go outside and see how long that line is and then put up a tent to accommodate them. There is more than adequate room in the parking lot for a tent of that size and it can be readily available. Shame on those, bureaucrats. They should have their pencils broken, their hand slapped and thrown out in the snow, sleet, rain and fog — and some day heat.
I am 85. I had two young ladies help me, and I thank them. Now who is going to help those people waiting in line?
James L. Braun
Bradley
