Twenty years ago, the Daily Journal published an opinion regarding the City of Kankakee.
In this commentary, they depicted the dramatic decline of the tax rolls concerning buildings within the corporate limits. They were indeed dramatic in every respect. It is really hard to visualize the situation that Kankakee was in the year 2002 let alone the year 2022, a period of 20 years ago. In the commentary, there is reference to many of the former tax-paying buildings that are no longer supplying tax dollars. They are either demolished or now owned by the City or County governments. The former City National Bank building is now owned by the County. The former grocery market on West Station Street is also owned by the County. The former bank building on East Court Street is now part of the Public housing authority. Parts of the General Foods corn mill are owned by nontaxpaying entities. There are several others that pay no sales or property taxes. The recent remake of Schuyler Avenue between Oak and Station Street was nice.
It really needed it. But there is a problem here. Having a bike lane in this section was not a good idea.
The other problem concerning the downtown area, is the lack of merchants. At one time seven drug stores, five men’s stores, a half dozen ladies’ boutique stores, hardware stores, all major automobile agencies, Turk Furniture, paint stores, Sears and Montgomery, gas stations, grocery stores, you name it, it was in downtown Kankakee.
Then came urban renewal. The wholesale destruction of the downtown area began. Entire blocks of former business and commercial buildings were leveled and replaced with, “you guessed it,” parking lots. Lots of them, too. The Volkmann building, the beautiful Kankakee Hotel to name a few, were bulldozed down as were other great and beautiful buildings.
So what remains of downtown Kankakee today in the 20 years since the Daily Journal published this article?
There are several businesses that are still intact, that is true and it is great that they are still there. But the majors have disappeared, and there has been no great influx of sizable merchants into the area for a long time.
The forward-thinking of the City Fathers was inane at the time. Consequently, the disrupted merchants went elsewhere. The mall was built, Bourbonnais/Bradley opened their arms to merchants and they moved to greener pastures.
The very last questions asked in the Journal article are: How many more government office buildings are necessary? Rather than filling any more space with government offices, private business should be sought. That has not transpired.
Two: Our population is roughly the same as it was 20 years ago. Why does government take up so much more space?
The last question really deserves the utmost scrutiny.
Ronald Hartman
St. Anne
