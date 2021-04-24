The way I see it
Who would believe that in America lawlessness (by anarchists) would be encouraged by politicians who swear to uphold the laws of the country?
I find it hard to believe in America that good is evil and evil is good. When the majority of moral American citizens back the police, why are we letting them be ridiculed and attacked by haters of America?
There were over 3,000 law enforcement officers injured in 2020, with 283 injured or killed by gunfire. Why didn’t our major television networks talk about the police officers’ pain and suffering, and show their pictures from injuries that rioters have caused on their television stations? It doesn’t fit their ideology or narrative to lie about America and cause division to separate use as a people and nation.
Police are not all perfect, because they are like all the rest of humanity — humans. They are men and women who want to help its citizens and serve in their communities to protect us from the evils of society.
The men and women of law enforcement have emotions like every human being: feelings, fears and uncertainties of life. However, they never know for sure what to expect on a given day because of what they might encounter on the job.
The wonted destruction of other people’s businesses through rage and arson (by anarchists) is a child-like temper tantrum, but worse from those who are supposed to be mature adults.
I wonder how many of these anarchists are contributing in a positive way by working a full-time job? Not many I believe!
I wonder why does it happen that some individuals in our communities want to disobey the police and want to fight with them every time they’re arrested? Could it be that fatherless homes produce no role models of what proper conduct looks like to be a man?
A man who works to support his family — no matter the difficulties he faces in life — and gives direction and discipline to a son should be the norm in every home. I came from a broken home as a child, but my dad didn’t desert me as some fathers do today.
Out of five children, none of us children graduated from high school. But as Mike Singletary stated, “Except for the grace of God, go I.” I learned a lesson growing up from my parents that if total commitment in a marriage isn’t followed, it hurts them and the children. However, as humans, good relationships are the most important things we possess, and they are developed through commitment of each individual in a relationship.
I say this to the anarchists: try to live peacefully in the society you live in and try to imagine creativity instead of destruction.
Practice loving others and be a good role model for those coming after you.
I know you might not understand what life’s all about (who does?) but there is a source of truth to live by. We find this in a statement from Jesus in John 18:37,38 where he’s asked a question. “Then Pilate said to Jesus, ‘So you are a king?’ Jesus answered, ‘You say I am a king, for this purpose I was born, and for this purpose I have come into the world to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice.’ Pilate said to him, ‘What is truth?’”
Pilate turned and walked away never listening to Jesus tell him about what is truth. Humanity for the most part has walked away from Jesus never knowing the truth about themselves for centuries, and humanity has produced death and destruction because of it.
The Bible is the source of absolute truth about the human condition and our future. Read it to gain hope because life is short for all — even anarchists.
David Suprenant
Kankakee
