A modern day scylaa has emerged in our midst. He is however more dangerous than the monster in “Ulysses.” I refer to the megalomaniac Elon Musk. He is using his vast wealth to subvert the ability of Ukrainians to defend themselves from the criminal invasion of their country by an unconscionable and deranged Vladimir Putin.

In addition, because of his sole interest in acquiring more wealth, he is pushing for Taiwan to come under Chinese control.

In spite of these egregious actions subverting U.S. interest and world security, [Musk] is awarded lucrative government contracts by our defense department. Talk about shooting oneself in the foot! Musk is the single greatest argument against any one individual acquiring such enormous wealth. It is truly an absurdity to reward such an egomaniacal individual with millions of taxpayer dollars.

