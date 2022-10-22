...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt with a few gusts to around 30 kt.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Voice of the People: Vote no on Amendment 1 in November
The proposed Amendment 1 should more appropriately be called the Secret Tax Hike, More Power for Union Bosses or No Job Left Behind, as more businesses exit Illinois rather than the Workers’ Rights Amendment as it is called in the slick advertising bombarding Illinois voters.
According to the Illinois Policy Institute, a nonprofit educational organization, the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution would:
“Give union bosses in this state more power than Illinois voters. No other state in the nation has ever granted such a blatant power grab to union leaders.”
“Guarantee higher taxes and state debt in Illinois.”
Have “no limit on what government unions can demand, no limit on what state and local politicians can give away through negotiations.”
Give teachers’ union bosses more power than parents.
According to the Illinois Policy Institute, unions only represent a fraction of Illinois’ workforce. It makes no sense to hand power to a few people who would dictate public policies that impact all of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.