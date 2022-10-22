The proposed Amendment 1 should more appropriately be called the Secret Tax Hike, More Power for Union Bosses or No Job Left Behind, as more businesses exit Illinois rather than the Workers’ Rights Amendment as it is called in the slick advertising bombarding Illinois voters.

According to the Illinois Policy Institute, a nonprofit educational organization, the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution would:

“Give union bosses in this state more power than Illinois voters. No other state in the nation has ever granted such a blatant power grab to union leaders.”

Recommended for you