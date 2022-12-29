The decadent condition of the core of the City of Kankakee is beyond belief.

This article refers to a general section from the Northern city limits to about Duane Boulevard to the south, from the Kankakee River west to the eastern city limits.

However there are many courageous owners within those confines that really take pride in their property and have been successful in keeping the appearance in presentable condition. On the other hand, the rot is very apparent. Boarded-up structures, trash strewn alleys, untidy yards and landscape, piles of junk as well as cars and other undesirables, houses in deplorable condition seem to be the norm.

Recommended for you