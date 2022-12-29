...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt and waves to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The decadent condition of the core of the City of Kankakee is beyond belief.
This article refers to a general section from the Northern city limits to about Duane Boulevard to the south, from the Kankakee River west to the eastern city limits.
However there are many courageous owners within those confines that really take pride in their property and have been successful in keeping the appearance in presentable condition. On the other hand, the rot is very apparent. Boarded-up structures, trash strewn alleys, untidy yards and landscape, piles of junk as well as cars and other undesirables, houses in deplorable condition seem to be the norm.
Why? There are ordinances and laws on the books to control this problem. The city of Kankakee has a cadre of trained and efficient personnel in the building and code enforcement department. They also have highly-paid lawyers at their disposal, that if needed could enforce the ordinances. Again why is this terrible and degenerate problem not addressed?
The city of Kankakee was once called “The City Beautiful.” There was PRIDE of ownership, PRIDE of how your home or business looked, PRIDE in the appearance that people visiting the area viewed. There still are areas of PRIDE, but for the greater area, PRIDE is merely a word in the dictionary.
The way to correct this condition is simple. Enforce the laws on the books. There is absolutely no reason that Kankakee should look like a beat up junk town on the prairie. And that is exactly what some parts of the city look like. It is up to the City Council, the mayor and all others involved to take their heads out of the sand and open their eyes and really look at what they preside over. It ain’t pretty to say the least.
