Joe Biden is getting a lot of heat for the state of the economy today. With gas prices hitting $5 per gallon and inflation at a 40-year high, what’s there to like? But I’d like to ask you to consider who planted the seeds for these conditions.
On the political side, Donald Trump’s bromance with Vladimir Putin set the stage for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump essentially ignored all of his 16 intelligence team’s who told him that the Russians interfered with the 2016 election through a disinformation campaign. He did that not once, but at least twice, as recently as in the 2020 election.
I know, you’re thinking that that is old news. It may be but his embrace of Putin then and his love affair with Putin’s show of military might and autocratic methods set the stage for the Ukrainian invasion by signaling that the U.S. would not interfere with Russian aggression.
If you ask, “Why didn’t Putin invade Ukraine during Trump’s reign?” I would say, acts of aggression are rarely implemented overnight. Hitler tested the West’s resolve by first rearming the demilitarized Ruhr Valley area in 1936. When Britain and France did nothing about it, Hitler then invaded Czechoslovakia’s Sudenland in ’38 for the same reasons Putin invaded eastern Ukraine — to protect their ethnic peoples.
When Britain’s Chamberlain went to Berlin and accepted Hitler’s arguments, the domino game was set. Next came the invasion of Poland in September of ’39. Poland was then a country like Ukraine that had only recently been reconstituted. Hitler justified his invasion by claiming that the Poles were militarizing against Germany.
Next, Trump openly questioned the need for NATO whose only purpose in today’s world is to contain Russian aggression. It’s one thing to ask other countries to pay their fair share and encourage them to do so, but by questioning NATO’s existence sent another message of appeasement to Putin.
And as recently as during the summer of 2020, Trump withheld arm shipments to Ukraine, blatantly asking for dirt on his rival’s son. He overtly said and I paraphrase “who gives a [expletive] about Ukraine?” His actions told Putin that Trump cared little about European security. He was only concerned about his own reelection.
So when we look at the high oil prices that we are experiencing, let’s realize that Trump’s actions, more than anything, set the stage for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent embargo on Russian energy products and the higher prices for gas and fertilizer that we are experiencing today.
Our inflationary conditions were also strongly impacted by the COVID lockdowns and manufacturing and shipping delays that resulted from the pandemic. Trump’s early response to the outbreak of the virus — his insistence that this would only effect the Chinese, and then later in 2020, saying that it would be over in a few months was unbelievable. It was in defiance of scientific reality.
On top of thwarting the CDC’s efforts to contain the virus, he then politicized mask wearing by continuously appearing on TV and in public with his administrative team without masks and without social distancing. All the while, Trump privately took the vaccine shots, he refrained from encouraging others to do so knowing that his freedom-loving followers would grate at that recommendation.
While it has been an American tradition for the U.S. president not to interfere with Fed policies, Trump saw things differently. As inflation was beginning to increase during 2020, Trump openly encouraged the Fed to keep interest rates low with the intent of “keeping the (economic) party going.” He didn’t want to slow down economic activity during an election year. Keeping the Federal Funds Rate at near zero, while inflation was ticking up to 3% and 4% was unconscionable and set the stage for higher inflation in the ensuing months.
Between Trump’s anemic response to COVID and his open hostility to corrective Fed action, inflation has soared during the past 18 months. The Fed is slowly doing its job, delicately trying to reign in inflation but fearful of harming a bustling economy. While many think the Fed could be acting faster in raising interest rates, at least Biden knows that it’s not his job to interfere with Fed policy.
So, as we look at our troubling economic conditions, for one, let’s realize that while Trump sits on the sidelines acting like he owns the GOP, his actions during his four years set the stage for a lot of pain. Like George Bush’s disastrous final year in office whereby Obama had to save the economy from collapse, Biden has had to work hard to undo many of Trump’s disastrous foreign and domestic policy actions.
Rolfe Jaremus
Woodridge and Crescent City
