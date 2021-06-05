1) Socialist Communist Joe Biden and Puppet Master Barack Obama created pandemic COVID-19 by giving money to Wuhan labs through Gain of Function research grants per Dr. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.
2) He shut down the Keystone Pipeline causing the loss of 200,000 jobs and caused a spike in gas prices from $1.86 to over $3. Then when the Russians cyber attacked the Columbia pipeline, we paid $5 million ransom to terrorists. We do not negotiate with terrorists!
3) Joe Biden’s criminal son received $10 million from the Russians. The Russians are sending missiles over to Hamas. Does this smell like collusion?
4) Dr. Fauci mask? COVID-19 back to school? Wuhan labs not responsible?
5) Teaching our children to be prejudice in school if they even open!
6) Big Lie: $6 trillion in infrastructure will not cause inflation.
7) Lumber prices are up 300%. Food prices are up 50%. Inflation? These items to be paid by a huge tax increase.
8) 200,000 illegal immigrants — some with COVID-19 — being placed all over America. We have to pay for their healthcare, food, education, housing etc. while we have homeless Americans living on the streets in major cities.
9) Biden’s own Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm owns millions of dollars in stock in electric car company. During the fuel shortage caused by the Russian cyber attack said, “If you drove an electric car, we would not have a gas crisis.” I believe this is a conflict of interest.
Wake up, legal Americans. How much longer can this go on? We must come out in force for the 2022 elections no matter what your political beliefs are. Hopefully, we can wait that long.
Michael R. Norman
St. Anne
