Lisa Gilbert of InsideSources.com believes Joe Biden can achieve greatness as his legacy by “fixing our democracy and investing in the people.”
So far, I believe Joe Biden is on the road to perdition. He does know how to spend, I’ll give him that! He has said he wants to go big. His new budget proposal is $6 trillion with no additional money for the border. If nothing else, the border crisis will cement Biden’s greatest legacy of irresponsibility and raw disdain for American sovereignty.
Shipping illegals into blue states in the middle of the night does not make for a great presidency but maybe more blue votes.
Greatness is achieved by being a uniter not a divider. Joe will be the great divider. He had the audacity of saying white supremacy is the greatest threat to our country.
Of course he has the media backing him up on that with lies and distortions. America is a great place to live for black, white, brown and all. Why do the illegals want to come here if not? Is America perfect? No and never will be ... it is inhabited by humans who are all flawed in some way. But together we muddle through life by helping one another not by supremacy as Joe says but by love and brotherhood.
By the way, did Biden ever look in the mirror? He sure looks white to me. Did he ever think of that supremacy when he presided over the Senate confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas that turned so negative and vicious to Judge Thomas that he called it a “high-tech lynching”?
Judge Clarence Thomas is a jewel of conservatism and I am so happy he is on the Supreme Court.
I believe Joe Biden’s legacy will be a stain on America as he is the most pro-China, anti-American president ever. China owns Biden and Hunter Biden also. Biden’s policies also further Iran and the mullahs who sent missiles to Palestine in order to attack our ally Israel. Where is the greater good in that move, Joe?
Will Biden the Great please stand up? He is the biggest friend of Planned Parenthood in the White House. Now he wants the Hyde Amendment stopped so American taxpayers would federally fund abortion. Joe keeps reminding us he is Catholic. Catholic in name only. It is an affront to Catholics who believe that life is sacred, birth to death.
No, Ms. Gilbert, I really can’t see Joe Biden considered as a great president. In fact, I believe he will get an asterisk after his name: mistake.
Linda Nicolais
Kankakee
