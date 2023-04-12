Why is it people on the right — pundits especially — work so hard to convince themselves and everyone else there is a leftist threat? In his joke of a column last week, Victor Hanson stated how the Democratic Party has been taken over by “hard-left ideologues.” I only wish that was true.

The Democratic leadership in this country works hard to negate progressives and leftists like me in their midst. The chicanery against Bernie Sanders in last presidential primary is all the evidence anyone needs that neoliberal Dems are just centrist Republicans.

That Trump was indicted is not as surprising as cultists like Mr. Hanson think. Simply put, the guy everyone knows as a criminal has been charged with a criminal offense. Trump is an ego-driven mess who lies about everything to anyone, and has no belief system of ideas of his own other than popularity and ratings. Republicans need to admit they were had by a con man, and just move on.

Recommended for you