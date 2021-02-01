Refuse to believe the lies.
Today more than ever, it takes courage and also constant reaffirmation of what is true and what is false "if" we are to beat back or at least hold our own in a secular, truth-denying society.
Whether it is the Bible, American history, our founders, our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution, what they actually say and why they were written as they were, we need to stand for "truth."
This also means we can't allow the secularists, Democrats, socialist educators and sell-out preachers and politicians decide what is true.
It isn't always easy to stand for what you know to be true and do it in a gracious way, to stand for truth when the opposition is abusive or threatening, but that is what we must do.
It is the only way the avalanche of lies will be stopped.
It is the only way a new generation of Americans can be raised up to maintain belief and faith in time tested truth that made America what it is.
It isn't the belief we all descended from an accidental spark of life in some primordial swamp or we can pick and chose what is moral or not.
It is a belief founded on the sure foundation of the word of God that gives "Origins, Meaning, Morality, Redemption and Destiny" where solid truth is to be found.
We are told to be "gentle" to teach all men, but we also are told to stand firm in the faith and the eternal truths of God's word.
It was the belief "all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights" that set this nation on its course.
We either stand for truth in our teachings, our discourse with one another, our justice system, the designs of other nations upon our power and wealth, or the radicals among us will destroy us.
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
