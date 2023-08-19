There is a contradiction that exists between the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The Declaration of Independence held that all men are created equal, with the “unalienable rights” of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The original Constitution, however, allowed slavery to continue and designated slaves as three-fifths of a person. Since its beginning, this country has struggled with that contradiction.

[Abraham] Lincoln, in his Gettysburg Address, cited four score and seven years ago as the founding date for the nation. That date marks the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

