Voice of the People: The need to remain woke Condy Rochel Jul 15, 2023 In discussion with the author of the Dictionary of Contemporary Slang, author David Remick says of the term "woke":"It means socially aware, empathetic. Then the right, the conservative right seizes hold of this word to heap blame on it from everything from deadly mass shootings to lower military recruitment."I have read Victor Hansons' June 24 opinion column three to four times over, and I cannot help but see multiple examples of the second observation, and none of the first.I fail to find any empathy in this article. But I do see blame, belittling, divisive language, and, sadly, overt racism.I'll stick with my definition, thank you very much. And so will, based on recent polling, 60% of Americans of all races.Cindy RochelManteno