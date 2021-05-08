It all starts when you hear the words,
“You’re going to have a baby.”
You think, “Are they sure, completely sure
or it is just a maybe?”
***
Your stomach flutters, your eyes tear up,
and for a moment you are torn.
If this baby wasn’t planned,
you may even mourn.
***
Then the moment passes, you breathe a sigh,
and realize you are about to give birth
which is without a doubt,
the greatest miracle on earth.
****
Days grow into weeks and weeks into months,
and your girth increases.
The back aches start,
you can’t shave your legs anymore,
and your sleep decreases.
****
You spend more time in the bathroom
than you ever did before.
Every drop magnifies into gallons
or so it seems galore!
****
The trip to the hospital is scary,
especially for the first.
But everyone there knows the drill
after your water bursts.
****
Your little one arrives in awesome splendor,
but you feel like you’ve been in a blender!
You look in that little face
that looks back at you
and away goes your pain.
Then you see a precious smile
that can chase away the rain.
****
You are now an official member of the Motherhood Club
and no dues are required.
Just do your best to protect
the little ones and keep them inspired.
Cheryl Gash
St. Anne
