Sixty migrants arrived in Chicago by bus after Texas Gov. Abbott said they have no more room for them. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker have extended a welcome to the migrants who many feel are here illegally.

The question is — now that they are here, what will they do? JB Pritzker issued two years’ worth of executive orders that cost Illinois 500,000 jobs. Darren Bailey sued the Governor for over-stepping his power. Pritzker said that the lockdowns and vaccination requirements were for the public good.

So now it seems that Pritzker is anxious to allow unvaccinated, untested, unvetted and undocumented aliens into Illinois. What has changed? Were the lockdowns and vaccine mandates not such a good idea? Would people rather have kept their jobs, businesses?

