On behalf of the Kankakee County Health Department, I would like to extend a huge thank you to all those involved with our most recent Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics on April 5-7. With assistance from many agencies, we vaccinated 2,100 individuals.
This was no small feat; hundreds of people were involved to help make this spectacular vaccination event take place.
First and foremost, thank you to the Illinois National Guard. The two teams of 36 members were amazing, professional, experienced, and hardworking. Many of these heroes have been working extended hours, six days a week, for months on end. They are away from home, family and friends. They played a huge part in making your first mass vaccination sites a success. Thank you!
Second, thank you to the Illinois Department of Public Health for sending the teams to us, along with the 2,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, to vaccinate our community members. Further, they assisted in the planning and implementation of the EM Track computer program to register and monitor our clinic.
Last, but certainly not least, our community members. Our community is blessed with such great people, agencies and hospitals who have collaborated with each other to plan, drill, exercise and leap into action at a moment’s notice.
Thank you to Sen. Joyce for the push.
Thank you to Pastor Lake of Pembroke Fellowship Church and Dr. Boyd of Kankakee Community College for graciously hosting these sites.
Thank you to the KCHD staff for your unwavering dedication, not only our daily responsibilities, but all additional clinics, assisting others, and working through all challenges with gracious determination.
Thank you to President Pace and the NAACP for all their help, Cigna and Age Guide, the IL Migrant Council, Mayor Hodge, the Community of Pembroke, KCC Staff, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee Sheriff’s Department, Kankakee EMA, COAD, VOAD, American Red Cross and many other partners.
Ten days ago, I was asked if we wanted the Illinois National Guard to come help improve our COVID-19 vaccine distribution. I said YES! Everyone mentioned played a part in getting so many individuals their much-anticipated and needed vaccines.
Thank you, Kankakee County, it is a pleasure to serve you!
John Bevis
Kankakee County Health Department administrator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.