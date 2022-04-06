Maria put every dollar she could make into her four daughters’ education, as a single mom. She quit her job at the beginning of the pandemic, got sick with COVID-19, and now drives other struggling families to the local food bank every week.
Johnetta has applied everywhere she can find for rental assistance but cannot seem to find a break for herself and her young daughter with quadriplegic cerebral palsy. The strain of 24/7 caregiving alone, with no help, is high.
As a mother of three children living in East St. Louis, I know the personal pain of struggling just to get by.
I work hard and take pride in my job. But when the pandemic hit, my hours were cut back and the money I use to support my family and pay my bills got much tighter. I wasn’t sure what we were going to do. At our rock bottom, we learned an increase in the federal Earned Income Tax Credit was going to help turn our fortunes around.
There are thousands of working families like ours across Illinois who just need a break.
We are excited to learn we might get it through an expanded Earned Income Credit and a new Child Tax Credit. A few hundred dollars extra each year isn’t going to solve all of our problems. But it provides some relief – a chance to pay the bills, to pay rent, buy clothes and care for our families.
We are the faces of the Earned Income Credit and the Child Tax Credit at the Capitol. We need the help, and we need it now. If we can get it, we will be so grateful and will put that money right back into helping others like us who are working hard to support their families. Please vote to give us a shot at a better life.
Lettie Hicks
Parent leader, Community Organizing and Family Issues
