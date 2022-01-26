Ron Jackson’s column on Jan. 15 stated we already have voters’ rights. In his position, he cited less serious issues and did not face more serious issues of the past and present.
What has caused so much discussion and new legislation is the fact the 2020 election had the largest voter turnout in more than a century with 73 percent of the electorate. With this, we have seen changes in both who and how people voted. We do not see the philosophy frequently mentioned in the past by Republicans — we’ll win with better ideas and presentations.
Why have 17 Republican senators who voted for renewing the 1965 Voting Rights Act in 2006 now refused to support it or even discuss it? Now, Republicans are saying we need to improve confidence in elections to make voters confident in the 2022 and 2024 elections. We still hear about the “stolen election” in spite of Gov. Ducey’s comment after all of Arizona’s electoral investigations (including their Cyber Ninjas) that it is “difficult, if not impossible, to cheat” with the elections.
No evidence has emerged to substantiate any claims by former President Donald Trump of a stolen election. Only one legal case even partially ruled in Trump’s favor out of 60 court cases (including judges appointed by Trump) dealing with accusations of the corrupt 2020 presidential elections.
A major issue that negatively affects elections is gerrymandering, which allows politicians to choose their voters rather than voters choosing their officeholders. Districts are created so Democrats or Republicans can feel they have “safe” districts by reducing the opponents’ voters in the newly established district so they will be sure to win the office in an election. Just talk to Republicans on the weird shape of their districts so Democrats will win.
Republicans do the same thing in other states they control. Growing numbers of states are changing redistricting procedures to be more fair and unbiased by using various unbiased computer programs. Primary elections determine who will represent a political party in the general election (that determines who will win the seat/job). Most primaries have poor voter turnouts and have the “hardcore” party members dominating the votes, which creates more extreme positions on issues. In recent years, out of 435 U.S. House of Representatives seats, there were 400 safe seats. With the primaries and gerrymandering working together, we have fewer moderates, less compromising and more deadlocks in our government.
Next, look at where people vote and how long people must wait in line on Election Day. Three states have been in the news in recent years: North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. North Carolina moved a polling place on campus at Appalachian State University to out of town and to an area without public transportation or adequate parking and only dangerous walking. In another case, they shut down a polling place at a predominantly Black university and opened one at a predominantly white Christian college.
In Georgia, you would hear voters in white middle-class areas could vote in 15 minutes, and in predominantly minority and poorer areas, it would take six or more hours. How many people have the time and desire to vote in an election that is structured against them?
What can be done to speed up the voting process? Establishing early voting so people can go vote during a week or more on various days to fit their work and childcare demands would be helpful. Many Republican areas have stopped early voting on the Sunday before the general election to reduce the effect of many Black churches that would hold drives to vote after a service (“Souls to the Polls”). Another idea to make it easier, more convenient and fast is to have numerous places to drop off their ballots. In reaction to this, Texas reduced the number of drop-off sites in select areas to one place per county (in the second-largest state), so you must drive excessive miles if you even have a car.
Why not make absentee voting more of a choice for people who have restrictions on their time and location? Republicans in the past have been in favor of absentee voting because they frequently did very well with these voters. Trump voted by absentee ballot in 2020, even though he continues to denigrate that method now. North Carolina found there were fewer problems with illegal voting by absentee ballots than in-person voting. Texas is considering a law that would require any person using absentee voting would require proof of disability if voting by mail. Several states are reducing the hours polls and drop boxes are open.
Georgia already has enacted a law to remove the Georgia Secretary of State (Brad Raffensperger, who has been chastised by Trump) as the chairman of the state elections board and replace him with a new chair appointed by the unified, Republican-controlled state legislature. Is this the kind of government you would want and respect?
What does our country need at this point in history? Honest, dedicated statesmen concerned about our country and state rather than politicians merely motivated just by themselves, their power and making more money? Do your part to help have fair elections, a country to be proud of and a country you want to have for any grandchildren. Be a knowledgeable voter who knows what is really happening rather than listening to unreliable sources and questionable conspiracy theories.
Lowell Johnson
Manteno
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.