Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with gusts up to 65 mph
are expected through noon. Thereafter, gusts up to 55 will
continue through sunset.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves
to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The people of Illinois have a long history of supporting everyday workers and the unions that they form collectively in their workplaces. I ask them to continue that support by voting for the Workers Rights Amendment this election. The amendment simply puts the rights to organize and collectively bargain fair contracts that workers now have in Illinois in the state constitution. This will prevent future politicians from trying to erode these rights in Illinois.
Now to the misleading statements of those fighting against these rights. It does not open the Illinois Constitution. It is simply one added amendment. There is no way for it to raise property taxes. How would workers organizing at Starbucks or McDonald’s (which they have right to now) raise your property taxes? Might raise your pumpkin spice latte or Big Mac a couple cents, but there is no way amendment could raise anyone’s taxes.
I urge everyone to exercise your right to vote in this important election and vote for the Worker’s Rights Amendment to protect the rights of our children and grandchildren in Illinois when they join the workforce. We should do everything in our power to make the American dream possible for the next generation of Kankakeeans.
