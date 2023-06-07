...ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE IGNITION AND SPREAD TODAY...
The combination of a very dry airmass and increasingly breezy
northeasterly winds this afternoon will result in an elevated
fire weather threat. Fires that ignite in these weather conditions
can spread rapidly, making them hard to control. For this reason,
consider postponing any outdoor burning.
Voice of the People: State budget prioritizes families, children, seniors and frontline workers
I am writing to thank the state legislators that voted to pass a balanced budget for the fifth straight year that also added $138 million to the rainy-day fund. This budget prioritizes families, children, senior citizens and frontline workers.
Those who voted no will mention two or three things they did not like. That will always be true — it is called compromise and consensus. With large bipartisan support Congress passed a debt ceiling bill that no one loved but saved our economy. The state budget assists workers by not only making the required pension payment but an additional $200 million payment, 24 million dollars for pay increases for direct care workers for the elderly and developmentally disabled, and increased funding to Illinois Department of Labor.
It increases funding for K-12 schools, MAP Grants, junior colleges and preschool funding. It provides $500 million in new federal and state funding for health care. Anyone can find something they do not like in the budget, but it is in the black, does not raise taxes and provides assistance to those that need it and addresses the pressing needs of the state.
The naysayers should remember to never let the perfect get in the way of progress. Thank you to those that stood up for us in Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.