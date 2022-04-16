Voice of the People: Spring ahead with gratitude Apr 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Spring has sprung, Easter has come.By God’s will, we are here.The great stone has been taken away,we thank GOD, and wipe away our tears.As each morning is near and the sun appears,thank you, GOD, for a new day.As hours tick away and nightfall arrives,thank you, GOD, for being alive.When the trees start to bud, and the grass turns green,thank you, GOD, for making it so.A new Season emerges and the flowers burst forth,thank you, GOD, for making Winter go.GOD surrounds us with gifts, whatever we needto continue our journey to heaven.Give glory and thanks to the Father above, for all that He does, He does out of love.His touch is everlasting and fruitful to all,look around and see.Thank you, GOD, for all that you continue to do,for all of my family and me.A brief moment in the blink of an eyeis all it takes for a “Thank you,” to GOD.No words be spoken for Him to knowwhat’s in our heart and our soul.Our “Spring Ahead with Gratitude”shouldn’t be just for today.Thankfulness to GOD is alwaysthe proper way to pray.Cheryl “Rusty” GashSt. Anne Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign up for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Business Offers Would you like to receive local business offers? Sign-up today! Morning Mail Receive our daily headlines. Sign-up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesShamrock Golf Course up and running with new ownersManteno man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child pornography crimesArmour bridge reconstruction project nearingCrystal MaillouxLocal shelters rescue over 20 cats from one homeDeath notices: April 13, 2022County buys future home for animal controlDeath notices: April 11, 2022Pam DeanyMary Wills Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
