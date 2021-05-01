Joe Biden said, “No amendment is absolute.”
No law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; freedom of speech; freedom of the press; free peaceful assembly; ability to petition the government for redress of grievances; a well-regulated militia; the right to keep and bear arms; no quartering of soldiers in any house without the consent of the owner; no unreasonable search or seizure; no warrants without probable cause; due process of law; right to a speedy trial and an impartial jury; no cruel or unusual punishment; powers granted to the states not specifically delegated to the United States; abolition of slavery and involuntary servitude except as punishment of a crime.
These are a few of the rights that our current president has said are not absolute.
David Kuiken
Manteno
