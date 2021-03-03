In response to the letter by Walter Ring titled "Voice of the People: Global warming right here, right now:" Great point made by the author,
"How can we land a rover on Mars and fly a drone around on that planet but can’t keep the power on in Texas? The Mars mission is run by scientists. The electric grid in Texas is run by politicians."
Fortunately there are some politicians who are ready to tackle the causes of climate change. They have introduced HR763: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend, 86 of them. It should soon be introduced in the present Congress.
How about getting your representative and senator to support it?
Dublin Galyean
South Pasadena, Calif.
