In the year 1050 B.C., the prophet Samuel was told by the Jewish people, “They wanted a king like all other nations.”
God had been leading the Jews and caring for all their physical needs, and provided for them to be a free people; however, they rejected God to be like all the other nations.
God had the prophet Samuel give them a king, who was a head taller than all the other men of the tribes of Israel. To provide for a king it was to cost the Jewish people their sons for military protection and a tenth of their seeds and flocks; also the people would be used to meet all the king’s personal needs as laborers.
The new king was Saul, but he sinned against the Lord. The Lord told Samuel in 1 Samuel 16:7, “Do not look at his appearance or the heights of his stature for I have rejected him (Saul). For man sees not as the Lord sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”
In our American culture today, our society has the same problem as the Jewish people did back then of looking for personal identity. Today, some people in our American society focus on skin color, ethnic origin and sexual identity to find meaning in life, but do these identities actually fulfill the human heart’s need for contentment? No!
No human being before birth was asked what skin color or ethnic origin or sexual identity he/she would like to choose. The desire in these three areas never resolve the basic human need about who we really are as a human being.
There are four questions each human being needs to ask themselves about life: Who am I? What am I doing here? What is my purpose in life? Where am I going after death?
Secular humanism does not answer any of these questions concerning life — only God can.
The desire of secular humanism leads to personal pride, and in Proverbs 16:18, it says, “Pride goes before destruction and haughtiness before a fall.”
When people have questions about why they’re here and who they are, it’s found in the Bible. The Bible says in Acts 17:26, “From one blood God created every nation of men to inhabit the whole earth, and he determined the times set for them, and the exact places where they should live.”
I once thought in my youth as a secular humanist that if I married the perfect woman, all my desires for happiness would be fulfilled in her. It was a personal selfish desire on my part to have someone else be responsible for my happiness.
I found out that my thinking was faulty and the Scriptures showed me my error in my thought life.
In 1 Corinthians 13:11, it says, “When I was a child, I spoke as a child; I thought as a child, I reasoned as a child. When I became a man, I put away childish ways.”
What is the way to overcome secular humanism of personal identify in life? It is found in Luke 10:27, which says, “You shall love the Lord your God with your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.”
It is this desire to please God that gives real meaning to the purpose of human existence. A warning for not accepting God’s plan will have eternal consequences at life’s end. Scripture states in Hebrews 9:27, “And just as it is appointed for man to die once, but after that comes judgment.”
Praying for God’s perfect will for each of your lives, both now and forever.
David Suprenant
Kankakee
