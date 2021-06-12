Mario Sebastiani was an ideal man to work for and to work alongside. He put great stock in the values of loyalty and hard work. Those were important values in his life.
He had an absolute love of the paper and of the job. For Mario, it was never about the money or the prestige, it was about the central idea of doing it the right way every day. He personified the old saying of “never working a day in your life, if you love what you do.” He remained devoted to the paper for many years past the age when others would have retired.
I had the privilege of being managing editor for many of the years when he was the general manager. It was during his leadership that the Daily Journal was one of the first participants in the National Readership Survey. For the first time, newspapers would survey their readers with the same set of questions, allowing newspapers of different sizes and in different communities to be compared across the nation.
The Journal fared very well in the survey and we came back from the national conference with several ideas to forge stronger links with the readers — one of those, the Local Faces photos submitted by the readers, is still used in the paper.
His knowledge of printing techniques was a tremendous asset at the paper. At a time when many other newspapers struggled to get it right, The Daily Journal reproduced color photos that were dramatic and spot-on. Planning ahead to get color photos right was a constant at The Daily Journal.
When the great train crash occurred in Bourbonnais, The Daily Journal had special wrap-around pages for a week with news of the crash. When the century turned in the year 2000, the Journal had a series of history pages using spadias (a special printing with a flap over the front page). Mario’s expertise made that possible. Printing excellence had been instilled at The Daily Journal.
If you had an idea for a special section or new feature that you wanted to try or a new job you wanted to add to improve the newspaper, Mario was always a good listener.
He was kind and patient. He had an undeniable twinkle in his eye and a beautiful smile. He was a man in the right job in the right place at the right time and we all benefited from it.
He will be missed, of course. But I’m thankful for the many years we worked together. He was a great influence on my life and the lives of many other Journal employees. He did not have a byline on a story, so the readers may not have seen him. The entire paper was his byline.
Phil Angelo
Kankakee
