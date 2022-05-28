All humanity starts out the same in life as a baby transitioning to adulthood trying to exist with purpose. As most people age, the reality of idealism hopefully found in this life fades. All throughout different stages of existence all people and cultures exhibit these problems: an 18-year-old male from Buffalo, N.Y., kills 10 people and wounds three because of hate; Russian President Vladimir Putin wages war on an independent nation Ukraine, killing civilians because of pride; people stealing from stores in America’s cities and call it justice.
Do you see a history of abnormality in the human condition that lacks constructive purpose? The question should be asked: What was humanity’s original life purposes, and has it changed over the course of history? In the beginning, God made man in his image and breathed in his nostrils, and he became a living being. He placed man in the Garden of Eden (a paradise) to work it and keep it; also God gave man (Adam) authority over every living creature. Adam’s purpose was to love his wife, take care of the garden (environment) and procreate.
He had a command from God — mind you just one — not to eat from the tree of knowledge of good and evil. The command sounded simple enough to the couple, but there was a deceiver that came into the garden to have the couple question God’s command of obedience for their lives.
The deceiver (Satan) convinced the couple to eat from the tree of knowledge of good and evil, which had them expelled from the garden, and brought sin, physical death to all future generations of mankind. In Genesis 3:15, it states that there will be hostility between Satan and the woman (Eve) from each of their seeds or offspring.
Satan will bruise his heel (the coming redeemer of mankind), and Eve’s seed will bruise Satan’s head with a death blow. It involves the cosmic spiritual warfare in our world against good versus evil where we struggle in our flesh. God still loved his creation and, throughout history, has had this plan of redemption to redeem humanity; however, the saddest consequence of Adam’s disobedience is a list of the dead from one generation to the next of his descendants found in Genesis 5. In my later years in life, I’ve reflected on my family members who died, and the people I worked with over the years at Bradley Roper, General Foods and Bunge Corporation. I still visualize them in my mind (the deceased) at night as I sleep and am saddened emotionally with their loss.
In the course of history, 2,000 years later after the birth of Adam, God chose a man (Abram) to be his representative to bless all nations because he believed God. ... God gave laws for his people to obey the difference between right and wrong so they could conduct themselves to live in obedience to their creator; however, neither Jewish or Gentile nations complied to the keep of the laws of God.
Maybe some Americans still remember some of the Ten Commandments found in Exodus 20: 1. You shall have no other gods before me. 2. You shall not make yourself an idol in the form of anything in Heaven above or on earth beneath or in the waters below. 3. You shall not misuse the name of the Lord your god. 4. Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy. 5. Honor your father and your mother. 6. You shall not murder. 7. You shall not commit adultery. 8. You shall not steal. 9. You shall not lie. 10. You shall not covet.
The more humanity disobeyed God’s laws, eventually punishment happened to all great empires throughout history. In the fullness of time from Adam to Jesus, the redeemer was born as foretold by the prophets in a town called Bethlehem.
Christ’s mission from God was to reconcile the broken relationship that sin caused in the garden. Jesus, a sinless man-God, died on a cross to bring redemption to humanity and offers hope not despair to find the purpose in this life. The truth of that promise is found in John 3:18 that states, “There is no eternal doom awaiting those who trust Him to save them. But those who don’t trust Him have already been tried and condemned for not believing in the only Son of God.”
The original purpose of man can only be found in faith in Jesus Christ. The end result of that faith is found in Revelation 21:3 that states, “I heard a loud shout from the throne saying, Look, the home of God is now among men, and he will live with them and they will be his people; yes, God himself will be among them. He will wipe away all the tears from their eyes, and there shall be nor more death, no more sorrow, nor crying, nor pain. All that is gone forever.”
Now, that future hope God offers is purpose to live for.
David Suprenant
Kankakee
