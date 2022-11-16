Over the past few months I’ve had many meetings with a bipartisan group of state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials to make necessary changes to the SAFE-T Act.

That’s why I’m the chief co-sponsor of a measure in Springfield to update the SAFE-T Act and ensure law enforcement and the courts have the resources they need to continue protecting us. It’s also why I’m endorsed by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.

Senate Bill 4228 fixes many aspects of the SAFE-T Act. Under my bill, people who entered jail before Jan. 1, 2023 won’t be eligible for release, and judges will be able to deny pretrial release for anyone who poses a threat to the safety of any person or to the community.

