Saturday’s article (July 2) about Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Diamond Point Park quelled rumors about them planning to close the place. But it also raised a few questions for me. David Zinanni’s quote in the article says, “... Our residents don’t use this facility.” The article was illustrated with photos from a recent Beecher Muskies game. I’ve run the Beecher Muskies since 1994 and I’m a BTPD taxpayer who resides in Bradley. Our team currently also has some players who live within the park district’s taxing district. We use Diamond Point for 4-6 dates a year and we’d use it for more if fields weren’t already rented to others.
Also, back in April, the Journal reported that BTPD had canceled a bunch of softball leagues at Diamond Point that most likely included lots of local residents. Then there’s the quote about “losing 100s of thousands of dollars” running the park. What park anywhere doesn’t operate at a loss? Parks aren’t supposed to be profit centers for their park districts. They’re supposed to be community assets maintained for the use of the community. And as for artificial turf, there are LOTS of properly maintained natural turf fields, including most college and professional fields that don’t get rained out 20% of the time. If you need turf, you should make a better argument than that.
