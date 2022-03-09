History is important. The good, bad and the ugly was and are prevalent in all countries, including the "Home of the Brave."
Therefore, recorded history is not there for you to like or dislike. You are supposed to learn from recorded history.
And if it offends you or makes you feel uncomfortable, that is an "improvement." That's because then you are less likely to repeat it.
History is not yours to erase. History belongs to all of us.
Sylvester "Sy" Hill
Kankakee
