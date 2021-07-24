Dr. Anthony Fauci has been an employee of the U.S. government for 40 years. His annual salary is $400,000.
For this incredible amount of money, he is in charge of allocating money such as gain of function research to the Wuhan laboratory in China to develop the COVID-19 virus that killed almost 500,000 Americans. Why is he still being paid? Why hasn’t he been tried for treason? His constant changing of status of mask on, mask off reminds me of the “Karate Kid” and its wax on, wax off.
It is time to terminate this quack and seriously look into prosecuting him for dereliction of duty as well as civil suits against him by anyone who was affected by the coronavirus that he helped invent with American taxpayers’ dollars.
Mike Norman
St. Anne
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.