Editor’s note: This letter is in response to an article published Sept. 15 regarding persistent scheduling problems this semester at Kankakee High School.
After reading the article on the Kankakee High School and the statements from the students, I wonder how anyone in administration still has a job!
From what the students said this is not the first year this has happened. If this were a private corporation, heads would roll.
Don’t our future generations deserve better?
John Pickworth
Elwood
