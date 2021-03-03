In response to Voice of the People titled "Global warming right here, right now" by Walter Ring:
First, thanks to the Daily Journal for publishing this letter. Mr. Ring is of course correct; the same problem some call global warming is the also called climate change. It can lead to more weather extremes, including both warmer and colder periods.
What is missing in the letter is the solution: pricing carbon. Today, we do not pay for the carbon we put in the air or the problems caused by putting that carbon in the air. That cost is paid by the planet as a whole. With a fee that increases each year, we can stop increases when we reach a sustainable carbon level. Returning the fee as a dividend stimulates the economy and protects the poor. A border adjustment protects trade and helps other nations understand that they need to also price carbon.
One of the facts people have trouble understanding is that the fee helps us conserve energy. We can also see which products use the most carbon; they are the ones that increase more in price.
Both parties can support this plan. Many Democrats have other approaches, but they are less efficient and probably will not be passed in a divided Congress. Many Republicans avoid facing the problem, but many conservatives such as James Baker support it.
James Martin
Huntington Beach, Calif.
