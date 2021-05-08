Regarding the editorial from the Des Moines Register (April 24) that urges passage of Joe Biden's infrastructure plan because "it rightly reimagines and expands the traditional definition of infrastructure," I'll say it does -- to the tune of more than $2 trillion. The Register also opines America can afford it because we are the richest country in the world, and the bill will be paid for by increased taxes on corporations.
I disagree. We do need to fix infrastructure in America, but I looked outside and did not see raining Benjamins. Biden's total proposed three bills would up our debt $6,000,000,000,000, which is a lot of zeros on top of our present $28,000,000,000,000 in debt. (I like typing the zeros. It makes it look substantive, which it is.)
All Joe Biden's increased taxes on the rich and corporations will in no way cover this increased debt. The interest payment on our current debt is $800,000,000 PER DAY.
Outrageous and unsustainable. Unsustainable is a word the left bandy concerning the environment. Do they ever consider the unsustainability of increasing our debt?
That's an easy fix. Stop with the spending. Period.
To be blunt, Joe Biden and the Democrats are drunk with power. Do we need even half of what he is proposing? No, no, no. It is a Marxist wish list of the takeover of America.
Small business will be the first fall because union jobs will be promoted and they will not be able to pay the minimum wage of $15 per hour. The left already have bedded down with the "woke" corporations that better go along with the left agenda and crush the little businesses. The media is a branch of the Democratic Party and the tech companies colluded with the party to get Biden elected. How to fight back?
Firstly, get rid of the extended federal stay-at-home payments to people. There are "now-hiring" signs in every store we shop at. I see young, work-age people hanging around their houses — they either should be in school or working. Do we need our babies in pre-preschool? No; Joe Biden lied in his speech, as statistics tell us there is no advantage to start school that young, unless you want them indoctrinated earlier and to undermine the family unit. A goal of BLM is to tear down the family unit.
Do we really need more money for education? The Chicago Public Schools spend $17,000 per student per year. What is the return on the monies thrown to school districts?
There is no accountability, and our kids cannot compete internationally education-wise.
Close up the southern border, now. It is costing us billions in money we do not have. It is not humanitarian to ship a child to unknown parts alone. It is a travesty, and morally, it is an abomination. What are we going to do with all the drugs flowing again freely into our country? Wring our hands in mourning over a loved one's death who got addicted to drugs?
Another way to cut unneeded expenditures is to stop federal funding for abortion — another moral abomination. God is watching us, and as the federal backing of selling and testing aborted fetal parts starts up again under this administration, he will not give us His grace and blessings anymore. So shameful.
Let us not go along with the tax-and-spend dogma of the Democrats that never works. Excessive inflation, taxation and shortages do not make for a happy future of America.
Linda Nicolais
Kankakee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.