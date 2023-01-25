The problem I have with Democrats is that they make quick decisions before they do the needed research, and Republicans do excessive research, too much research before making decisions.

I think that is why the presidential position was created, to motivate the two parties to work together, melding the two decisions into making the proper decisions.

The problem is that the two parties — Democrats and Republicans — will not be bi-partisan concerning making important decisions and the presidential position, which was designed to make impartial molding and sort out the research. The problem exists that partisanship has muddied up the waters, which is the problem with politics.

Brian Fleming

Bourbonnais

