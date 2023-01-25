...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half
inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur during
this morning's commute. Visibility will be as low as one half
mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Voice of the People: Partisanship muddles the waters
The problem I have with Democrats is that they make quick decisions before they do the needed research, and Republicans do excessive research, too much research before making decisions.
I think that is why the presidential position was created, to motivate the two parties to work together, melding the two decisions into making the proper decisions.
The problem is that the two parties — Democrats and Republicans — will not be bi-partisan concerning making important decisions and the presidential position, which was designed to make impartial molding and sort out the research. The problem exists that partisanship has muddied up the waters, which is the problem with politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.