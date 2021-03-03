Forgive me, but having lived eight decades, I have seen enough to know that you can't avoid all of life's dangers and huddle in fear.
I cannot and will not subscribe to the notion that mask-wearing, distancing, lockdowns, etc. have slowed the spread of COVID.
It has however damaged many lives through the destruction of livelihoods superimposed by politicians and in many cases education, church and other institutions in America that succumbed to the idea that elected/appointed officials could keep us safer than our own commonsense of what was best for us to do.
I have been in food service since 1963 and now see an industry of small business owners devastated while the major chains flourish!
Is this what we think is safety? Destruction of livelihoods that may have taken decades to achieve?
My business only survived because I had no outstanding debts such as monthly payments on business loans.
Now we see (especially in Illinois and other blue states) pontificating politicians continuing to tell use to be patient, that we are getting closer to having our lives back.
All this while effective vaccines are being distributed and we know that it is only the elderly and others with pre-conditions that are affected the most.
Take them out and the death rate is below half a percent. For that we have destroyed many businesses and social attachments?
Government also (for political reasons) refused to encourage effective measures such as the use hydroxychloroquine to be used, many geniuses in our government mixed elderly infected patients with other susceptible occupants of nursing homes and the results were tragic.
To say I have had it up to my eyeballs with almost a year of this is an overstatement.
It's time for leaders to quit mask-wearing, fist and elbow bumping and return life in America to the robust, free experience of pre-COVID.
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
