Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with gusts up to 65 mph
are expected through noon. Thereafter, gusts up to 55 will
continue through sunset.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves
to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Voice of the People: Open letter to Kankakee school board president
I’m a 72-year-old white male, and I have never used the N-word. It’s certainly not because I’m a goody-tow-shoes — far from it — rather, I’m a product of my environment.
The word was never heard in my home, never heard on TV, never heard in music and rarely so in movies. The N-world like the f-word, was anathema. Now, both are ubiquitous. I cringe when I hear a white utter the word. I cringe equally many times I hear African-Americans use it. And, like the f-bomb, it’s pervasiveness leads to acceptance.
I’ve been told that Blacks overuse of the N-word to strip it of its value, meaning and power. Well, that theory isn’t working. For every time it’s used by someone other than a Black person, anger ignites, social media explode with outrage, and people get fired. The word still, rightfully, carries a powerful charge.
I’ve heard others say the N-word is part of “Black culture.” Maybe, I don’t know. But I do know that not all cultural identities are positive. The Aztec practice of sacrificing children to their gods was abominable. The Southern white culture of segregation was indefensibly wrong. And the frequent use of the N-word by young Blacks (mostly), though not as bad of course, is also damaging.
First, the Black N-word usage presupposes that all whites use the word and are not offended by hearing it. That is obvious, if unintentional, racism. Second, language is the glue of society. It brings people together and adheres them into a common culture. If one segment of a society is permitted to use a word that another segment is punished for using it, creates social tension and division.
You were right to fire John Donovan Barbara Wells — there is no good reason for anyone to use the N-word. And I ask you and all the school board members to issue statements which condemn racial slurs used by anyone for any reason. I look forward to the day and the environment when the N-word is heard as often the once popular (but often useful) personal insult “popinjay.”
