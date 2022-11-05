I’m a 72-year-old white male, and I have never used the N-word. It’s certainly not because I’m a goody-tow-shoes — far from it — rather, I’m a product of my environment.

The word was never heard in my home, never heard on TV, never heard in music and rarely so in movies. The N-world like the f-word, was anathema. Now, both are ubiquitous. I cringe when I hear a white utter the word. I cringe equally many times I hear African-Americans use it. And, like the f-bomb, it’s pervasiveness leads to acceptance.

I’ve been told that Blacks overuse of the N-word to strip it of its value, meaning and power. Well, that theory isn’t working. For every time it’s used by someone other than a Black person, anger ignites, social media explode with outrage, and people get fired. The word still, rightfully, carries a powerful charge.

