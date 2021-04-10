The dying season is here now! This is the dying time. Statistically and historically, this is the time. From the beginning of April to early summer is when the highest number of suicides are committed.
Why is September Suicide Prevention Awareness Month? Now is the time!
Pay attention to those around you. Get out of your bubble. There are signs. You can find lists of the signs. You may not stop it but at least they may reconsider.
Know someone who lost a friend to suicide, someone who they admired even if they weren't close to them, or found a suicide victim? These all increase the chances someone will consider suicide. Finding a suicide victim increases your chance of suicide to 65 percent.
Now is the time!
Michael Wallace
Bourbonnais
