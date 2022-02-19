The citizens of Illinois are being devastated by hard times, besieged by high gas prices, rising crime rates, our crashing retirement values, cruel inflation and a more dangerous world. It is easy and justifiable to blame the Biden administration and his self-appointed elites. They have little to no common sense and frankly do not actually care about the people of Illinois.
So, who should Illinois hold accountable? In my opinion: Sen. Durbin, Sen. Duckworth, Rep. Kelly, Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Please start representing the people of Illinois. Sens. Durbin and Duckworth, why do you care more about Chuck Schumer than the suffering people of Illinois? (I have a little more empathy for Sen. Duckworth because you are a hero, so don’t be bullied by Durbin and Schumer anymore.) Mr. Durbin, with your $4.5 million estimated net worth, you seem to despise the lower and middle working class of Illinois by your failure to stop the insane policies of Biden, Schumer and Sanders. Why don’t you just move to New York, Vermont or Delaware, as you would rather curry favor with these radicals?
Rep. Kelly, it appears you are in the pocket of Nancy Pelosi, AOC and the Squad. Why don’t you stop these leftists and care about the suffering people of the 2nd District? Ms. Kelly, you apparently continue to support the Jan. 6 Commission, and we agree all facts need to be brought out. And yet not a word is said about Pelosi’s failure to utilize the National Guard troops who were offered.
Gov. Pritzker, with your $3.6 billion fortune, you’ve raised our taxes at the same time you tried to avoid paying your fair share. Higher-income taxes and higher gas taxes, and what do we have to show for it? And now you have the gall to run ads about your accomplishments.
We used to come into Chicago on average two to three times per month, Mayor Lightfoot. But your policies have created a war zone and economic destruction. We have not been back for more than two years.
The above named people — along with the Biden administration — below is your track record of “accomplishments.” In my opinion, people of Illinois, it is time to hold these people accountable for the following issues:
Gas prices are now between $3.69 and $4 per gallon or higher — a 50 percent increase in the past year; inflation at 7.5 percent the highest in 40 years; more than 2 million illegal immigrants flooding the cities around the country; crime on the rise everywhere; vast shortages of everything from cars to food; because of the open border policy, drug deaths more than 100,000 nationwide; cities in Illinois being overrun with drugs and crime; lockdowns (beyond reasonable levels); destroying the education of our young people; destroying thousands of small businesses while supporting woke hate speech; being owned by the teachers union leaders (I’m OK with the hard-working teachers themselves). Parents, children and taxpayers be dammed according to their actions.
Mr. Durbin, Ms. Duckworth, Ms. Kelly, Mr. Pritzker and Ms. Lightfoot, in my judgment, you own these disasters. Similar to tens of thousands of other Illinois families, we are moving just as soon as we can. We immensely enjoyed our 25 years in Illinois and the once beautiful Chicago, but unless you start representing the interest of the people of this state, the future is dark and bleak.
We are going to move to a state that believes in freedom, economic prosperity, holding criminals accountable, lower taxes and moral values rather than barbarian-like actions and continued attempts to divide us.
Unfortunately, most of the citizens of Illinois have no recourse other than to start electing people who represent Midwestern values rather than the insanity of Schumer and Pelosi.
Don Daake, Ph.D.
Bourbonnais
