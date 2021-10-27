I was very disappointed by the "balanced" County Board District Map recently passed by the Kankakee County Board. The first map was passed after committee meetings, public input and much discussion of possible maps. After the first map was found to not meet standards, the balanced map was rushed though without those steps. In fact, there was no detail provided to the public in committee hearings. The new map is gerrymandered to reduce representation by African-Americans, women, union members and Democrats.
Two African-American board members were mapped into the same district, out of a total of five currently on the board. Four women were mapped into a district with another incumbent board member, out of a total of 6 women on the board. Two Democrats were mapped into the same district, out a total of 7 on the board. And finally, 3 active union members were mapped into districts with an incumbent out of just 4 active union members on board.
The result of this "balanced" county board map is to reduce representation by African-Americans, women, Democrats, and union members on the board. This information has been forwarded to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to determine if any Illinois or federal laws have been broken by this map.
Gary Ciaccio
Kankakee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.